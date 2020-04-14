India’s Best Dancer: When Haarsh Limbachiyaa was jealous of Terence Lewis

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show, India’s best dancer is one of the best dance reality shows in recent times and the show is doing extremely well for itself.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, hip – hop, lyrical breaking, Indian classical every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis and Malaika Arora are pretty strict with the contestants and do tough judging.

The guru’s of the show are the ones you have seen in chapter 1, 2 and 3, and this time they have to pull up their dance level as the competition is quite tough.

With the stunning performance by each contestant, the host of the show Bharti Singh and her better half Harsh also entertain the audience and the judges.

We came across a video where you can see Bharti dancing on the song Ang laga De from Ram Leela which was choreographed by Terence.

Bharti is trying to entice him in the same manner how Deepika had done in Ram Leela, and on the other hand, Harsh is seen getting jealous and is trying his best to keep them away.

But the contestants try to keep him away and are seen dragging him away.

The scene is too funny and will leave you in splits. Even the judges Geeta and Malaika cannot control their laughter.

There is no doubt that Bharti really knows how to entertain everyone, and no wonder she is one of the top comedians of our country.

The show has the best talent and the way they perform is breathtaking, it's going to be a tough call to see who the winner will be.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.