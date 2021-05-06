India’s first transgender model-actor Nikkiey Chawla started her own chat show, says it would be like no other

MUMBAI: Good news for all those who are admirers of India’s first transgender model-actor Nikkiey Chawla’s work. After making her mark in modelling and acting, she has now started hosting her own chat show on Instagram titled Moments with Nikkiey Chawla. This one is not like any other and not just highlight someone’s journey but also give out a strong message.



“Since the time I entered this industry and since social media came into existence, be it on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, every celebrity has their own page to promote themselves and their work. But I’ve seen very few of them who really connect with their fans. When I became a model and actor, I decided to stay grounded and have always replied to my fans or at least acknowledge their messages… Moments with Nikkiey Chawla is to make sure that everyone relates to the show, even when someone is watching it in a village… My social media can’t be about how privileged I am, but I should be able to connect with everyone with it. This won’t be like a Koffee with Karan that many don’t relate to,” she says.



Chawla always wanted to do something like a chat show. So when she thought of doing something in the format, she wanted it to be unique and different. “I don’t want to reveal if I will only do celebrity interviews or will also get common people from all walks of life or have members of the trans community as guests, but my main focus is people who’ve achieved something inspiring amid all the difficulties they faced… I am inspired by Oprah Winfrey’s show and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, they aren’t about gossip but real and good things in life. I am also inspired by how they help people via their shows,” she adds revealing that she would love to have former actor Anu Aggarwal on her show to speak about her fascinating journey.

Many celebrities have started chat shows online, many are also doing it on Instagram and Chawla says, “Yes many of them have launched their talk shows recently and I think it was a good idea especially during the pandemic. I have also been a part of one of such show chitter chatter with Shweta Rohira and must admit that it was a lovely experience.”



Talking about the message she wants to give out through her chat show, she shares, “You can see how Sonu Sood is helping people and has become a messiah for those in need. I don’t have any backup and have done the little I could. Through my chat show I want to tell everyone that how much you can help does not matter, that you are helping even a bit counts. I want to be by the side of my audience, help them deal with their mental health issues as well. Being a survivor I want to tell them how much I understand and what I did to cope up with it. I want to give everyone love, try to make people smile, and tell them to do the same with others. I want to motivate them to follow the right path of karma.”