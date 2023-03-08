India’s Got Talent 10: Whoa! 95 year old Bhagwani Devi tries to break a Guinness World Record, check it out

MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the Global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience. Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote for contestants to win.

Talents from all over India come to showcase their talents and in the latest episode a 95 year old lady named Bhagwani Devi came to show to break the Guiness World Record. She attempted to be the World’s oldest shot put thrower at 95.

Bhagwani’s grandson Vikas told a news portal, “Dadi’s participation in India’s Got Talent at the age of 95 is a testament to the dreams of millions of Indian women who dare to put their dreams into action. Her dedication to maintaining an active lifestyle and staying physically fit has enabled her to take on this remarkable challenge of attempting the Guinness World Record for oldest shot put thrower”

Vikas further said, “It was an incredible experience, being on the stage of India’s Got Talent and my dadi inspires others to embrace their dreams and discover the strength to achieve the extraordinary.’

Judge Shilpa Shetty who was amazed at Bgawani Devi said, “At the age of 95, you have marked a century. I'm just amazed by your zest for life. I wish this is the same for us as well at that age.”

