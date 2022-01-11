India’s Got Talent: Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani is back on IGT as a host post his fight with COVID

MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony Tv. The show follows the global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote on which contestants will advance.

Season 9 of India's Got Talent is hosted by Arjun Bijlani and the judges of the show are actresses Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah, and lyricist, poet, and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir.

This year also the contestants have been fantastic and the talent that has come on the show as not only shocked the judges but also the audiences.

The show is hosted by television actor Arjun Bijlani. The actor was tested COVID positive for the second time and was quarantined at home.

The actor has updated about his health via social media and told his fans that he is recovering and is on medication.

Arjun was on a break from shooting IGT but now the actor has recovered and tested COVID negative and is back on the show heal and hearty.

The actor has begun the shoot for the serial and he is happy to be back to work.

There is no doubt that there is an abundance of talent on the show and the judges are quite strict when it comes to selecting the contestants.

