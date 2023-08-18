MUMBAI: On India’s Got Talent, judge Badshah compliments Raaga Fusion saying, “It felt like we are listening to an Indian Orchestra performing on Broadway”



The wait is finally over as India’s Got Talent unveils its ‘TOP 14’ contestants this weekend. Sony Entertainment Television’s talent reality show has been showcasing diverse Indian talent that has won the hearts of the Jury – Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Badshah. And now, the show has found its top 14 contestants who will perform awe-inspiring acts, thereby proving they deserve to be in the ‘Talent Ka World Premiere’. Gracing the special episode will be one of Bollywood’s most brilliant vocalists, Javed Ali. The music maestro who has wowed the entire world with his voice will be amazed at the extraordinary display of talent by the Top 14 contestants. From jaw-dropping performances to cutting-edge acts, the grand premiere episode of India’s Got Talent promises to be a ‘Blockbuster’!



Raaga Fusion successfully enthralled the judges in the audition round with their melodious voices, winning themselves the golden buzzer. And in the grand premiere, they’ve added a new admire to their list as singer Javed Ali was enamored by the group’s rendition of ‘Ghanan Ghanan’ from the film ‘Lagaan’. Javed Ali joined Raaga Fusion on stage to recreate the magic of ‘Kesariya Balam’ and ‘Tum Tak’, leaving everyone amazed.



Appreciating their performance, Javed Ali will share, “The combination of the four of you is exceptionally good, and you have blended it beautifully. Your performance had a Carnatic end, and you integrated it seamlessly. In fusion, the addition of layakari is crucial; without it, the composition feels incomplete. However, you flawlessly incorporated this element. One key aspect of fusion, in my opinion, is that each performer contributes their individual talent without disrupting others. In your act, one member sang, followed by the flute, then the guitar, and finally the layakari. The way you harmonized these four elements without causing any disturbance to the other was truly remarkable. Your performance was distinct and unlike anything, I've ever seen before.”



Adding to the praise, Badshah said, “This is a presentation of the highest calibre. The moment you began, I got goosebumps— and a person who gets goosebumps speaks the truth. The instrumental piece, the jugalbandi, and the precise kalakari, it felt like we are listening to an Indian Orchestra performing on Broadway. I take immense pride in our culture and the way you are presenting it. No words can define your talent.”



