On India’s Got Talent, Mahila Band’s power-packed performance leaves Superstar Ravi Teja awed

MUMBAI : Get ready for a blockbuster weekend as Sony Entertainment Television's popular talent reality show, India's Got Talent, promises top notch entertainment. This Saturday’s episode, titled ‘Mass Mania’, will welcome Tollywood’s superstar Ravi Teja, along with Gayatri Bhardwaj and Nupur Sanon, who will be promoting their upcoming film, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'.

Renowned for their remarkable musical performances, Nagaland's Mahila Band will once again win hearts with their power-packed performance of 'FiFi and Babuji Dheere Chalna', while donning the classic look from the golden era. Highly impressed with their performance, actor Ravi Teja will share, "You’ll were really amazing. This is one of my favourite songs, and you were superb."

Enthralled by their singing style, judge Badshah will praise them, saying, "You are my Golden Buzzer and I always wanted to see you perform more Indian songs, apart from rock-based songs that you do. It was beautiful and you nailed it."

Kirron Kher will add, saying, “This act was wonderful. The Northeast always surprises me, and you guys are so talented. You took us back in time to the good old classics with your performance. Thank you so much.”

The Mahila Band will also take the opportunity to interact with megastar Ravi Teja, admitting that they are his biggest fans, and expressing their desire to perform some action-packed moves with him. Ravi Teja will graciously acknowledge their wish and join the band on stage.

