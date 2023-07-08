India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Anupam Kher to grace the upcoming episode

MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the Global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote for contestants to win.

The last season of India's Got Talent was hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show were actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah and lyricist, poet and screenwriter, Manoj Muntashir.

The talent not only shocks the judges, but also the audience.

Divyansh and Manuraj emerged as the winners of the show as the two were very talented. Their jugalbandi of Indian classical and beatboxing was amazing.

Their performance mesmerized the judges and they won the golden buzzer on several occasions.

The show has returned with Season 10 and will air on Sony Television from 29th July, Saturday and Sunday at 9: 30 pm.

Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and rapper Badshah have regained their post as judges on the show.

As per sources, Anupam Kher will be gracing the show where he would be replacing Kirron Kher for an episode as she would be busy in her work commitment.

He would be interacting with the contestants and choose them for being the top 12 contestants.

