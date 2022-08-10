India’s Got Talent Season 10 : Exclusive! Kiran Kher and Shilpa Shetty to reprise their seats as judges of the show

MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote for contestants to win.

The last season of India's Got Talent was hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show were actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah and lyricist, poet and screenwriter, Manoj Muntashir.

The talent not only shocks the judges, but also the audiences.

Divyansh and Manuraj emerged as the winners of the show as the two were very talented. Their jugalbandi of Indian classical and beatboxing was amazing.

Their performance mesmerizes the judges, and they got golden buzzer on several occasions.

Now, the show is returning with Season 10 and the auditions have begun for the show.

The show is still in the pre – production stage and the show will go on air in a month or two.

As per sources, Kiran Kher and Shilpa Shetty will reprise the seats as judges of the show.

Kiran Kher has been associated with the serial since Season 1 and Shilpa Shetty entered the show last year until then Malaika Arora was the judge of the show.

Whether Karan Johar will join the trio it hasn’t yet been confirmed but soon the news would be out.

