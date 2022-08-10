India’s Got Talent Season 10 : Exclusive! Kiran Kher and Shilpa Shetty to reprise their seats as judges of the show

The new season of India’s Got Talent will begin soon and the show is in the pre – production stage. As per sources, Kiran Kher and Shilpa Shetty will reprise the seats as judges of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/23/2023 - 14:51
Shilpa Shetty

MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote for contestants to win.

The last season of India's Got Talent was hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show were actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah and lyricist, poet and screenwriter, Manoj Muntashir.

The talent not only shocks the judges, but also the audiences.

Divyansh and Manuraj emerged as the winners of the show as the two were very talented. Their jugalbandi of Indian classical and beatboxing was amazing.

Their performance mesmerizes the judges, and they got golden buzzer on several occasions.

( ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

Now, the show is returning with Season 10 and the auditions have begun for the show.

The show is still in the pre – production stage and the show will go on air in a month or two.

As per sources, Kiran Kher and Shilpa Shetty will reprise the seats as judges of the show.

Kiran Kher has been associated with the serial since Season 1 and Shilpa Shetty entered the show last year until then Malaika Arora was the judge of the show.

Whether Karan Johar will join the trio it hasn’t yet been confirmed but soon the news would be out.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Salman Khan The bedi family Pooja Bedi Kabir Bedi Alaya Furniturewala
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/23/2023 - 14:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aahana Kumra loses her cool when fan touched her during photocall
MUMBAI: Actress Aahana Kumra, who is known for films like 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', 'Inside Edge' and 'Rangbaaz',...
Controversy! Paras Kalnawat’s shocking response adds fuel to the spat between him and former Anupama co-stars Ashish Mehrotra and Nidhi Bhanushali’s comment! Read For more!
MUMBAI: Paras is one of the most prominent actors in the TV world and is a rising star on his own terms. He has been...
WHAT! These actors were spotted ignoring other actors at public events
MUMBAI :When two actors come together for public events they meet and greet each other, and even happily pose for the...
Ektaa Kapoor is 'extremely proud' as 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' clocks up 1k episodes
MUMBAI: The television show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein', which has a gripping story and plot at its core, has reached the...
Rajamouli mourns Ray Stevenson's passing: 'Working with him was pure joy'
MUMBAI: Irish actor Ray Stevenson may have played the evil British Raj governor of Delhi in 'RRR', but he was a much-...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Teaser featuring Salman Khan and Raftaar to be out on this date
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Recent Stories
Aahana Kumra
Aahana Kumra loses her cool when fan touched her during photocall
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rup
EXCLUSIVE! Rupali Ganguly and Herumb Khot bond over GABBAR! This special person rules Rupali aka Anupama's life; DETAILS HERE
confirmed for the new season
Bigg Boss OTT: Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan almost confirmed for the new season?
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! The bedi family, Pooja, Kabir and Alaya to grace the upcoming episode
Exclusive! Mast Mauli fame Shagun Singh to play the lead in DCT productions next’s next Dharam Nandini for Nazara TV!
Exclusive! Mast Mauli fame Shagun Singh to play the lead in DCT productions next’s next Dharamputra Nandini for Nazara TV!
ASIM
Kya Baat Hai! Amidst break up rumours Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana collaborate for a project together
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2
BIG SCOOP! As Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is soon to go off-air, Netizens TREND ‘Niti shined as Prachi Kapoor’