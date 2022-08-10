India’s Got Talent Season 10 : Exclusive! Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty to reprise their role as judges of the show

The new season of India’s Got Talent will begin soon as the show is in the pre – production stage. As per sources, Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty will reprise the roles as judges of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/23/2023 - 14:51
Shilpa Shetty

MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote for contestants to win.

The last season of India's Got Talent was hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show were actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah and lyricist, poet and screenwriter, Manoj Muntashir.

The talent not only shocks the judges, but also the audiences.

Divyansh and Manuraj emerged as the winners of the show as the two were very talented. Their jugalbandi of Indian classical and beatboxing was amazing.

Their performance mesmerized the judges and they got golden buzzer on several occasions.

( ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

Now, the show is returning with Season 10 and the auditions have begun for the same.

The show is still in the pre – production stage and the will go on air in a month or two.

As per sources, Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty will reprise their role as judges of the show.

Kirron Kher has been associated with the serial since Season 1 and Shilpa Shetty entered the show last year. Until then, Malaika Arora was the judge of the show.

Whether if Karan Johar will join the trio hasn’t yet been confirmed. But soon, the news about the same would be out soon.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Salman Khan The bedi family Pooja Bedi Kabir Bedi Alaya Furniturewala
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/23/2023 - 14:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan opens up about Dharampatni going Off-Air, and talks about his upcoming projects, saying “I got to explore a certain part of my emotions that I didn’t know that I had”, Read for More!
MUMBAI :Fahmaan Khan is a popular actor and stars as Ravi Randhawa in the show Pyaar Ke Saat Vachchan Dharampatni. He...
AWESOME! Aman Maheshwari shares some BTS from his dance FACE-OFF SEQUENCE with Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama, check out what he had to say
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is always at the forefront of diligently gracing your feed with exciting updates and stories from...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abhir rushed to hospital; Aarohi takes medical precautions
MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Exclusive! Rajniesh Duggall roped in for an OTT series titled Video Cam Scam
MUMBAI: There are many interesting OTT series being made and the audience has a lot of content to binge-watch every day...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Contrast! Daar ji in favour of Angad, Bebe wants garry to be punished
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Wow! Gaurav Khanna gifts his wife Akanksha Chamola a luxury car
MUMBAI: Gaurav Khanna is one of the most popular faces on Television. He has been in the industry for more than a...
Recent Stories
feel wanderlust
WOW! Sameera Reddy’s pictures and videos from her Paris vacation will make you feel wanderlust
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rup
EXCLUSIVE! Rupali Ganguly and Herumb Khot bond over GABBAR! This special person rules Rupali aka Anupama's life; DETAILS HERE
confirmed for the new season
Bigg Boss OTT: Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan almost confirmed for the new season?
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! The bedi family, Pooja, Kabir and Alaya to grace the upcoming episode
Exclusive! Mast Mauli fame Shagun Singh to play the lead in DCT productions next’s next Dharam Nandini for Nazara TV!
Exclusive! Mast Mauli fame Shagun Singh to play the lead in DCT productions next’s next Dharamputra Nandini for Nazara TV!
ASIM
Kya Baat Hai! Amidst break up rumours Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana collaborate for a project together
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2
BIG SCOOP! As Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is soon to go off-air, Netizens TREND ‘Niti shined as Prachi Kapoor’