India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Rapper King to grace the upcoming episode of the show

The new season of India’s Got Talent has begun and the show is doing well and the contestants this season is to another level. As per sources, Rapper King will be gracing the show where he would be having fun sessions with the contestants, host and judges of the show.
INDIA'S GOT

MUMBAI : India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the Global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote for contestants to win.

The last season of India's Got Talent was hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show were actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah and lyricist, poet and screenwriter, Manoj Muntashir.

The talent not only shocks the judges but also the audience.

Divyansh and Manuraj emerged as the winners of the show as the two were very talented. Their jugalbandi of Indian classical and beatboxing was amazing.

Their performance mesmerized the judges and they got the golden buzzer on several occasions.

The show has returned back with Season 10, and has gone air on Sony Tv and the audience has given it a thumbs up.

Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and rapper Badshah have regained their post as judges on the show.

This year the talent of the show is exceptional and it’s getting difficult for the judges to judge the show.

As per sources, Rapper King will be gracing the show where he would be having fun sessions with the contestants, host and judges of the show.

He also would be performing and entertaining the audience of the show.

Are you excited to see King on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

