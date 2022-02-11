India’s Got Talent Season 9: Kya Baat Hai! Shilpa Shetty and Badshah dance to the tunes of ‘Saami Saami’

MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote on which contestants will advance.

Season 9 of India's Got Talent is hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show are actresses Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty; rapper Badshah; and lyricist, poet, and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir.

The talent has not only shocked the judges but also the audiences and the talent on the show is commendable.

Also Read : Aww! A dance crew on the Hunarbaaz set recreate Bharati Singh and Haarsh Limbachhiyaa’s love story

One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the camaraderie and the friendship that the judges share on the show.

We came across a video where the judges are seen dancing on the song ‘Saami Saami’ from the movie Pushpa.

A group of dancers can be seen performing the song at the beginning of the video. After that, the judges of India's Got Talent, Shilpa, and Badshah joined them.

There is no doubt that the song as been trending a lot on social media and it’s become like a national craze and its lovely to see the judges dancing to their tunes.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Aman Maheshwari on receiving hate comments on social media for playing a negative role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: I do get a lot of comments, the viewers are taking my character very seriously )