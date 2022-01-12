India’s Got Talent Season 9: Lovely! Bollywood rapper Badshah gets a proposal on the show

MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote on which contestants will advance.

Season 9 of India's Got Talent is hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show are actresses Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah, and lyricist, poet, and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir.

This year also, the contestants have been fantastic and the talent has not only shocked the judges but also the audiences.

The show is all set to premiere on 15th January 2022 and the promo of the show looks really interesting.

Also Read : Overwhelmed by India’s Got Talent contestants grit, Karan financially supports them )

In the new promo of the show, one can see how a contestant did something special for rapper Badshah.

In the video, a contestant is seen dancing on Shilpa Shetty’s famous song “Chura Ke Dil Mera” and as the contestant dances she comes and falls on the judges panel table and says the three magic word to Badshah “ I love you Badshah” which shocks the rapper and he doesn’t know how to react.

The promo is a funny one and it will leave you in splits.

Seems like this year along with talented contestants there are some comic people who have also come and auditioned on the show which have left the judges in shock.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also Read: Winners of India's Got Talent Sonali and Sumanth all set for Jhalak battle