India’s Got Talent Season 9: Lovely! Kiran Kher gives a “Hunar Salam” to Shilpa Shetty for showcasing her special talent

MUMBAI : India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote on which contestants will advance.

Season 9 of India's Got Talent is hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show are actresses Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah, and lyricist, poet, and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir.

This year also, the contestants have been fantastic and the talent has not only shocked the judges but also the audiences.

The show is all set to premiere on 15th January 2022 and the promo of the show looks really interesting.

Also Read : Winners of India's Got Talent Sonali and Sumanth all set for Jhalak battle )

In the new promo of the show, one can see how Kiran Kher is impressed with Shilpa Shetty’s performance.

In the video, one can see how Shilpa Shetty is dancing with a pot on her head and so well she balances the pot and the dance everyone is impressed.

Kiron Kher gives Shilpa a standing ovation gives her “ Hunar Salam” seems like along with the contestants the judges are also having a good time on the show.

Well, we have seen in many BTS videos how the judges get along with each other and what fun time they have on sets.

What do you think of Shilpa’s dance?

Do let me know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also Read: Overwhelmed by India’s Got Talent contestants grit, Karan financially supports them )