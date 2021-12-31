India’s Got Talent Season 9: OMG! Badshah and Manoj Muntashir make fun of what Shilpa Shetty eats as the actress shares a BTS video from the sets

MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote on which contestants will advance.

Season 9 of India's Got Talent is hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show are actresses Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah, and lyricist, poet, and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir.

This year also, the contestants have been fantastic and the talent has not only shocked the judges but also the audiences.

Now, judge Shilpa Shetty shared a BTS video where one can see the judges having a fun time on the sets of the show.

In the video, judges Baadshah and Manoj are making fun of what Shilpa is eating.

The actress is eating pumpkin and sunflower seeds, which is very good for health. Both are making fun of her and wondering what the hell she is eating. Badshah tells her that if she eats these seeds, no tree is going to grow inside her.

Welll, Shipa is fed up with their silly jokes and she doesn’t even bother to react.

