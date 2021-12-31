India’s Got Talent Season 9: OMG! Badshah and Manoj Muntashir makes fun of what Shilpa Shetty eats as the actress shares a BTS video from the sets of the show

MUMBAI: Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni has become a household name for everyone, one of the popular shows telecasted with an intriguing storyline and awe-striking love drama. The show has Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Mahir Pandhi in the lead.

Sarabjeet and Meher’s love story had become an inspiration to many, also garnered a loyal fan base earlier, now Seher is taking the legacy ahead. Their sizzling chemistry often leaves fans in awe and are absolutely adored for their on-screen as well as off-screen bond.

Now the exclusive news is that, Sudesh Berry is all set to enter Choti Sardaarni for a special cameo in the show. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed.

Currently in the show, Rajveer finally confesses his love to Seher. He decided to find other way to separate from Seher as she will never hate him. Meanwhile, Harleen has returned and and she wants to throw Karan out from the family.On the other side, Rajveer tries to practice walking around with a stick without seeing and he falls.Seher tells Kulwant about Rajveer's weird behavior.

