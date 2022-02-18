India’s Got Talent Season 9: Shocking! This is the reason why Kirron Kher got upset with Arjun Bijlani

MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote on which contestants will advance.

Season 9 of India's Got Talent is hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show are actresses Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty; rapper Badshah; and lyricist, poet, and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir.

The talent has not only shocked the judges but also the audiences and the talent on the show is commendable.

One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the camaraderie and the friendship that the judges share on the show.

We came across a video where the judges are seeing having some fun offsets of the show, where Kirron Kher tells Arjun that he makes Manjoj the brother of the show and she is the mother of the show this is so unfair to us.

Arjun tells her that India’s Got Talent is like a family and she tells him to Shut up as there is nothing like that.

Well, the video is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

