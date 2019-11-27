News

Indian Idol 11: Aditya Narayan sings Aamir Khan’s song to woo Neha Kakkar

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol Season 11 has already made it big impressing all. The star-studded judge panel includes acclaimed names like Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. This year’s theme of Indian Idol ‘EK Desh EK Awaaz’ is breaking all stereotypes and celebrates diversity in its true sense. This weekend the spectacular duo of Jatin Lalit would be gracing the stage of Indian Idol to support the TOP 10 contestants.

To impress Neha Kakkar, this time Aditya Narya donned the look of Aamir Khan from the movie Ghulam and sang the super hit song “Aati kya khandala” . He even went to the extent of imitating the famous matchstick step. Neha Kakkar also sang with Aditya Naryan and both of them created a fun atmosphere and everyone enjoyed their impromptu performance.

