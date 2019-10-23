News

Indian Idol 11: Aditya Narayan speaks about the guy who kissed Neha Kakkar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Oct 2019 08:10 PM

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The show has returned with 11th season and has already struck a chord with the audience. Music composer Vishal Dadlani, Anu Malik and singer Neha Kakkar have reprised their role of judges on the show, while Aditya Narayan is hosting the season. 

Neha getting forcibly kissed by a contestant during the audition rounds has gone viral, ever since the promo was out. 

Aditya Narayan spoke at length to TimesofIndia.com and threw more light on the case. He said, “It was shocking. You don’t expect such an incident to happen. Our first reaction was to get him away from Neha Kakkar. I don’t know if the makers have taken any action against him. As a host at that moment, I tried to safeguard Neha. What happens next is not in my hands.” 

When asked as a host if Aditya will be more careful while calling a judge on the stage to meet a contestant. He said, “You can’t really foresee these things. It’s not a normal thing. Judges have come on stage a thousand times. I am sure he didn’t mean it in an inappropriate way. I understand what it is to have fans who are obsessed. I know this man has a tattoo of Neha on his hands. So in some way this man must have immense love for her. You kind of feel for them as well. But you need to make them aware of where to draw the line.” 

He added saying, “Thankfully, there was nothing more than a peck on the cheek else I am sure there would have been dire consequences. I would say he is lucky on that matter. And Neha being a kind woman, I think even she didn’t take it in an inappropriate way. But of course, we will be careful. Neha is not just important to our show, she is one of the leading female singers of our country. Any women, we have to be careful about everything and anything.”

Tags > Sony, Indian Idol 11, Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, Anu Malik, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood

past seven days