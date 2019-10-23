Indian Idol 11: Aditya Narayan speaks about the guy who kissed Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The show has returned with 11th season and has already struck a chord with the audience. Music composer Vishal Dadlani, Anu Malik and singer Neha Kakkar have reprised their role of judges on the show, while Aditya Narayan is hosting the season.



Neha getting forcibly kissed by a contestant during the audition rounds has gone viral, ever since the promo was out.



Aditya Narayan spoke at length to TimesofIndia.com and threw more light on the case. He said, “It was shocking. You don’t expect such an incident to happen. Our first reaction was to get him away from Neha Kakkar. I don’t know if the makers have taken any action against him. As a host at that moment, I tried to safeguard Neha. What happens next is not in my hands.”



When asked as a host if Aditya will be more careful while calling a judge on the stage to meet a contestant. He said, “You can’t really foresee these things. It’s not a normal thing. Judges have come on stage a thousand times. I am sure he didn’t mean it in an inappropriate way. I understand what it is to have fans who are obsessed. I know this man has a tattoo of Neha on his hands. So in some way this man must have immense love for her. You kind of feel for them as well. But you need to make them aware of where to draw the line.”



He added saying, “Thankfully, there was nothing more than a peck on the cheek else I am sure there would have been dire consequences. I would say he is lucky on that matter. And Neha being a kind woman, I think even she didn’t take it in an inappropriate way. But of course, we will be careful. Neha is not just important to our show, she is one of the leading female singers of our country. Any women, we have to be careful about everything and anything.”