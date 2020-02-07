News

Indian Idol 11: Dharmendra gives Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan his blessings

07 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan are 'allegedly' set to get hitched on February 14, 2020. This is all in good humour though. The couple’s on-screen affair has been grabbing all the kinds of attention and for the channel, clocking in TRPs.  Aditya's flirtatious lines with Neha blushing calls for a lot of attention.

Recently, Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar had shared a fun-loving video on his Instagram account, announcing Neha and Aditya's wedding while making an announcement of her upcoming single track. Veteran actor Dharmendra too couldn’t hold himself back and gave the lovebirds his blessings. Yes, Neha shared a picture of Aditya, Dharam Ji and herself on her Instagram story, captioning, 'Hehehe…Dharam Ji'.

