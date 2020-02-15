Indian Idol 11: Dulha Aditya Narayan comes riding a horse for his wedding with Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The show has returned with 11th season and has struck a chord with the audience. In fact, the show is garnering a lot of attention, all thanks to the team.

Speaking about the team, two of the members have been garnering attention for their camaraderie and they are none other than judge Neha Kakkar and host Aditya Narayan.

Ever since Neha and Aditya’s parents appeared on the musical reality show, and fixed their marriage, fans have been eagerly waiting for any more updates. Well, of course, it was all happening in jest, and later their families, as well as other judges Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani, were also on board with the wedding and everyone together fixed their wedding and announced that it happen on Valentine’s Day. The makers have also been keeping fans entertained by sharing the most interesting promos.

Now, in the most recent promo shared by the channel, we can see Aditya Narayan all ready for the wedding in his sherwaani. The baraat is also all ready and they are on the way. The groom Aditya Narayan comes riding a horse and is clearly overjoyed as he dances with the baraatis. Excited to watch the episode? Well, the episode will air on Saturday.

The makers took to social media and shared the promo and captioned it as, “Doli sajake rakhna, chehra chupa ke rakhna kyunki aa rahe hain #AdityaNarayan lene apni dulhaniya iss Saturday #IndianIdol11 #NehAditya ki shaadi mein raat 8 baje. @iAmNehaKakkar @VishalDadlani #HimeshReshammiya #AdityaNarayan.”

Take a look below:

While everyone knew Aditya and Neha were only playing along for the show, Aditya still dismissed the rumours of their marriage. During an interview with IBTimes, he said, “The truth is that, something which began for fun became too serious and went out of our control. There is a lot happening on social media and this is all fake. Also, no media person has tried to approach us to know whether the news about our wedding is true or just a rumour. If they did, I would have revealed the truth long back.”

Are you excited to watch the episode? Hit the comment section below.