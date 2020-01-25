Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar tears up

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 11 started to air in October 2019 and it is being hosted by singer Aditya Narayan. Aside from Neha Kakkar, the judges' panel also includes Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. Neha was in the news when the reports of her getting married to Aditya were doing rounds on the internet. Apparently, they will tie the knot on 14th February 2020 i.e. Valentine's Day.

The Dilbar songstress got emotional on the sets of the show and got teary-eyed after learning about Vipin Ganatra, a social worker and policeman's story. He shared how his brother's death due to fire had impacted him a lot, and since then, he has been helping firefighters. For his selfless social work, he was bestowed with the prestigious honor of Padma Shri. For the unversed, on the occasion of Republic Day, the makers had called jawans and police officers as the guest and Vipin was also present as the guest.

