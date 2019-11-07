Indian Idol 11: #MeToo accused Anu Malik to continue to judge the show

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The show has returned with the 11th season. In addition to the wonderful performance of the contestants, the show has been making headlines for bringing back MeToo accused Anu Malik.



In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Anu Malik was dropped from the judging panel of the singing reality show last year. But with the return of show’s 11th edition, the music composer also marked his return to the panel. His return to the show didn’t go too well the singer Sona Mohapatra. The singer has been taking to social media to slam the makers and channel for bringing a Me Too accused back on the show. Neha Bhasin too came out in the open and accused Anu Malik of touching her inappropriately during her struggling days.



Now the latest reports stated that the music composer is likely to be dropped from the judging panel, but it looks like these rumours will never turn out to be true as a new report in TOI states that Anu Malik is not going anywhere. A source close to the music composer revealed to Times Of India that Anu Malik is very much judging the show and is not going anywhere. No such discussion has happened and he is going to continue as one of the judges on the show.