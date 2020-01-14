Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan to tie the knot?

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar and host Aditya Narayan is apparently all set to tie the knot.In the latest episode, Udit Narayan graced the show with Alka Yagnik. To everyone's surprise, Aditya's mom and Neha's parents also were present for special purpose. And it was none other than fixing the couple's marriage. Yes, their parents apparently have finalized their wedding.

While Neha was stunned to see her parents enter the stage with a grand proposal, Aditya couldn't stop dancing in merriment. Both, Neha's parents and Aditya's folks, embraced each other. A worried Neha is seen asking her mom, 'What is happening?' To which she replies, 'We've decided that you will get hitched to Aditya. Your dad and I like the boy very much and we're looking forward for your wedding.' Though Neha was trying to absorb the situations, Aditya was filled with happiness. And if you think that was all, then you're wrong. The wedding date of the marriage has also been revealed.

Apparently, Neha and Aditya will tie the knot on 14 February, 2020, this year.

