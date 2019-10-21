Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar gets emotional; Twitter flooded with new memes on the singer

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The show has returned with 11th season and has already struck a chord with the audience. Music composer Vishal Dadlani, Anu Malik and singer Neha Kakkar have reprised their role of judges on the show, while Aditya Narayan is hosting the season.

Currently, Neha Kakkar is the hot topic on social media. Well, the singer is often seen to be having a breakdown, especially while hearing the emotional anecdotes of the participants of the show. During the auditions of this season of Indian Idol, Neha asked a visually challenged contestant, Abhilash about the scars on his face and if he met with an accident. He said that his face burned while he was setting himself on fire as he considered himself and his impairment as a burden. This heart-touching story of Abhilash made Neha feel very emotional and it became impossible for her to stop her tears from rolling down. Even in the previous season, Neha was seen losing control over her emotions.

Take a look below:

It seems social media users couldn’t keep their calm and churned out memes on Neha and her breakdown. Take a look below:

Memer- main rat me memes banata hun aur din me share krta hun



Le* neha kakkar- pic.twitter.com/M4TLxD28NX — hatke (@AfLaTuN59165127) October 13, 2019

Middle benchers :- humare uper koi

Memes nahi banata.

Neha kakkar:- pic.twitter.com/dSgzTLNVGw — Sanket DHOTRE (@world_of_memes_) September 24, 2019

Contestant : I have just one father..



Neha Kakkar : pic.twitter.com/JSxi9rwNo3 — Chirag (@chirag_rachchh) September 14, 2019

Contestant - One finger of my hand is short.



Neha Kakkar - pic.twitter.com/SeLeIGauyb — Prashant Singh (@restricted_guy) September 14, 2019

Contestant: I don't have any emotional story.



Neha Kakkar: pic.twitter.com/IV66lgPlX1 — IMRAN KHAN (@imranmkkhan) September 14, 2019