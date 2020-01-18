Indian Idol 11 pays tribute to Bappi Lahiri as he completes 50 Years of his career

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The show has returned with 11th season and has already struck a chord with the audience. The show is presently making headlines for ace singer Bappi Lahiri.

Well, this weekend the singing reality show will pay a tribute to Bappi Lahiri. The singer-composer known for his disco numbers has completed 50 years of his career in the entertainment industry. A video clip shared by the leading GEC, on their official Instagram handle, mentioned about this popular veteran artist gracing the show.

In the video, we can see host Aditya Narayan and one of the judges Vishal Dadlani, standing next to Bappi Lahiri as he makes his appearance on the show. On completing 50 glorious years in the industry, the ace singer pays his gratitude towards his fans and sings one of his popular numbers, De De Pyaar De from the movie Sharaabi composed by him.

Take a look below: