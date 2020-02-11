Indian Idol 11’s Neha Kakkar poses with a cute soft toy on Teddy Day; check photo

MUMBAI: Valentine's Day is round the corner and before that day, a lot of special days are being celebrated. Teddy Day is one of the special days, celebrated as a part of the Valentine's Week. It is celebrated on 10th February every year after Chocolate Day, and it seems popular singer Neha Kakkar, too, celebrated Teddy Day.

Well, a picture of the cute singer has been doing rounds on social media where she is seen posing with a cute big soft toy, with another gift in her hand. The picture has been posted by Neha's fan clubs.

In the picture, Indian Idol 11’s Neha can be seen donning a red top with open traces and a bright wide smile. Well, though the caption says that the teddy belongs to one of her friends, we're wondering if it was gifted by Neha's rumoured beau Aditya Narayan! Well, we really don't know that, but we surely know that Neha's happiness is on peak, and it is quite evident from all her recent pictures.

Take a look at Neha's Teddy Day celebration here:

For the uninitiated, there have been rumours that Neha and Aditya Narayan are apparently going to tie the knot on 14 February 2020, and that the date of their D-Day was decided by their parents.