News

Indian Idol 11: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2011 winner Azmat Hussain talks about his drug addiction phase

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Oct 2019 07:01 PM

MUMBAI: Indion Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The show has returned with the 11th season and saw Azmat Hussain auditioning for the show. 

Azmat Hussain is Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2011 winner. He is grown-up and is now 18-year-old. As soon as he walked in judge Neha Kakkar recognised him. However, his struggle story left the three judges and everyone teary-eyed and shocked. The makers even shared a clip of him singing at the audition round. In the clip, when judges, Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik ask him about why he is auditioning for another singing show, Azmat said that the poor financial condition at his home forced him to return to singing. 

Take a look below:

Tags > Indian Idol 11, Sa re ga ma pa, Azmat Hussain, Vishal Dadlani, Anu Malik, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Banerjee enjoys...

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Banerjee enjoys vacation in Maldives
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic

past seven days