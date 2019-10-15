Indian Idol 11: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2011 winner Azmat Hussain talks about his drug addiction phase

MUMBAI: Indion Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The show has returned with the 11th season and saw Azmat Hussain auditioning for the show.



Azmat Hussain is Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2011 winner. He is grown-up and is now 18-year-old. As soon as he walked in judge Neha Kakkar recognised him. However, his struggle story left the three judges and everyone teary-eyed and shocked. The makers even shared a clip of him singing at the audition round. In the clip, when judges, Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik ask him about why he is auditioning for another singing show, Azmat said that the poor financial condition at his home forced him to return to singing.



