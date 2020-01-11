Indian Idol 11: Udit Narayan PRAISES Neha Kakkar for her KIND GESTURES

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The show has returned with 11th season and has already struck a chord with the audience.



In fact, the show is garnering a lot of attention, all thanks to one of the judges Neha Kakkar. The pretty lady is not only one of the highest paid female singers in Bollywood, but she is also among the most loved. She is admired for offering a helping hand to people in need. She has often financially helped singers and musicians who are in need of and shed out generous amount of money. But, she has never considered it as a help, rather wrapped it in the disguise of gift or token of appreciation.



Recently, Neha helped Roshan Sahib, a senior musician from the industry, who lost his work owing to paralysis. She gifted him Rs. 2 lakh. In the upcoming episode, we will see renowned singer Udit Narayan, showering Neha with praises for her good work toward the society. According to media reports, Udit will applaud Neha for being a helping hand for those in need during their toughest times.



