News

Indian Idol 11: Udit Narayan says Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding is a publicity stunt

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Feb 2020 10:52 AM

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The show has returned with 11th season and has struck a chord with the audience. 

In fact, the show is garnering a lot of attention, all thanks to the team. Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan are also making headlines for their rumoured wedding. 

However, finally, Udit Narayan has revealed the truth. 

Putting all rumours to rest, Aditya Narayan’s dad Udit Narayan has addressed it is as a publicity stunt. He later even stated he would want to see his son getting married, and if the rumours are true he would be the happiest person. 

The veteran singer cleared that Aditya and Neha’s wedding rumours are just to boost the TRP’s of India Idol 11 show. But on a personal front, Udit is fond of Neha and would love to see her as his daughter-in-law. 

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Udit said, “Aditya is our only son. We’re waiting for him to get married. If these wedding rumours were true, my wife and I would be the happiest parents in the world. But Aditya has not shared this with us. I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she’s a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We’d love to have as our Bahu.” 

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

Tags Indian Idol 11 Aditya Narayan Udit Narayan Neha Kakkar TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Ridhima Pandit visits her school as a chief guest

Ridhima Pandit visits her school as a chief guest

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here