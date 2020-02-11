Indian Idol 11: Udit Narayan says Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding is a publicity stunt

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The show has returned with 11th season and has struck a chord with the audience.

In fact, the show is garnering a lot of attention, all thanks to the team. Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan are also making headlines for their rumoured wedding.

However, finally, Udit Narayan has revealed the truth.

Putting all rumours to rest, Aditya Narayan’s dad Udit Narayan has addressed it is as a publicity stunt. He later even stated he would want to see his son getting married, and if the rumours are true he would be the happiest person.

The veteran singer cleared that Aditya and Neha’s wedding rumours are just to boost the TRP’s of India Idol 11 show. But on a personal front, Udit is fond of Neha and would love to see her as his daughter-in-law.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Udit said, “Aditya is our only son. We’re waiting for him to get married. If these wedding rumours were true, my wife and I would be the happiest parents in the world. But Aditya has not shared this with us. I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she’s a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We’d love to have as our Bahu.”

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.