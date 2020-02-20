Indian Idol 11: Was Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan's marriage drama a great publicity stunt?

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The show has returned with 11th season and has struck a chord with the audience. In fact, the show is garnering a lot of attention, all thanks to the team.

Speaking about the team, two of the members have been garnering attention for their camaraderie and they are none other than judge Neha Kakkar and host Aditya Narayan.

Ever since Neha and Aditya’s parents appeared on the musical reality show, and fixed their marriage, fans were eagerly waiting for their wedding. Later, it was revealed that it was all fake.

Neha and Aditya’s chemistry often sparks major interest on social media. On the show, the makers went to great lengths to ignite this chemistry. To the extent that Neha and Aditya tied the knot on the reality show. Not just that, Aditya's parents -- singer Udit Narayan and his wife were also invited on the show and they also gave the couple their blessings. From social media trends, it was clear that Aditya and Neha as a couple were totally shipped by fans.

However, a few weeks later, Aditya himself admitted and revealed that the whole wedding gimmick was fake. The host of the show said that if he will be taking such a big decision of his life, won't be announcing it himself? Aditya’s father Udit Narayan also revealed in an interview that it was all for the sake of TRP's. The news naturally left many fans upset.

