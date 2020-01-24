News

Indian Idol 11: We heart Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's latest picture

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jan 2020 02:22 PM

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar and host Aditya Narayan are often linked up with each other on the show. This went to another level when Aditya's parents, veteran singer Udit Narayan and his wife Deepa Narayan Jha, appeared on the singing reality show and gave their nod for this relationship.

Neha was surprised to see her parents too on the show and give their affirmation for the wedding proposal put forth by Aditya. In fact, the parents of both have zeroed down on Valentine's Day, February 14 as their wedding date.

Now, Neha and Aditya’s latest pictures on the Instagram are too cute to handle. Take a look how the two have posed together to complete each other’s hearts.

Credits: TOI

Tags > Sony TV, Indian Idol 11, Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan, Udit Narayan, Deepa Narayan Jha, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Kapil Sharma, David Dhawan, Madhur Bhandarkar...

Kapil Sharma, David Dhawan, Madhur Bhandarkar lend support to FWICE's initiative to help film industry workers
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days