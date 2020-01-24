Indian Idol 11: We heart Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's latest picture

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar and host Aditya Narayan are often linked up with each other on the show. This went to another level when Aditya's parents, veteran singer Udit Narayan and his wife Deepa Narayan Jha, appeared on the singing reality show and gave their nod for this relationship.

Neha was surprised to see her parents too on the show and give their affirmation for the wedding proposal put forth by Aditya. In fact, the parents of both have zeroed down on Valentine's Day, February 14 as their wedding date.

Now, Neha and Aditya’s latest pictures on the Instagram are too cute to handle. Take a look how the two have posed together to complete each other’s hearts.

Credits: TOI