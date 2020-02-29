News

Indian Idol 11 winner Sunny: Makes me happy that my name is associated with the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

29 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Sunny Hindustani bagged Bollywood projects even before he was announced the winner of Indian Idol 11. During the course of the singing reality show, his choice of songs were mostly the ones sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The bhakt (devotee) of the late legendary Sufi vocalist-musician would like to take a step forward, if he gets the chance, and give a fresh twist to Khan's songs in films, too.
Many drew comparisons between him and the late singer when he participated in the recently concluded show. Sunny modestly underplays such talk.

'One thing makes me happy that my name is associated with a legendary singer like him. I don't deserve it though. I can't be like him but I would like to earn a name like him. I am not his fan but a bhakt,' Sunny told IANS.

