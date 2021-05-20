Indian Idol 12 climbs TRP chart; Yeh Rishta out of top 5

MUMBAI: The latest TRPs are out. The the interest of the audience continues to be the same with a slight difference.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is out of the top five. In its place, we have Indian Idol 12.

The top spot is taken by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. For the second time in a row, the daily has managed to beat Anupamaa, which stars Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey.

Anupamaa is at the second position now.

While talking about losing the numero uno position, Rupali had sportingly said last week, "Achchi baat hai. Kisi aur show ko bhi toh kabhi mauka mile (It's fine. Let some other show have the opportunity to go ahead, once in a way), It encourages us to work harder."

Imlie continues to do well. It has been on the third spot consistently. In fact, all the top three shows on the TRP list began after the lockdown last year and have been welcomed by the audience.

Imlie is followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The longest running sitcom is back on track. It had not been faring well post the lockdown but it has gradually picked up.

This is followed by Indian Idol 12. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is out of the top 5, Indian Idol is back on the charts despite being slammed by netizens for the Kishore Kumar tribute episode.

Credits: TOI