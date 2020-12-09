Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar reveals why she couldn't attend her classes during her school days but thanked her teachers for the support they gave her!

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers. She is known for crooning songs for a number of Bollywood films. The pretty lady is seen as one of the judges in a singing reality show, Indian Idol 11.

The singer, who was a contestant in Indian Idol Season 2, is known for some amazing songs like O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Kaala Chashmah, and more.

Neha has a massive fan following and many fan clubs that are dedicated to her on social media.

Now we came across a video where Neha on Indian Idol show revealed how she couldn’t attend her classes during her school days as she used to be busy signing in holy functions all night and next day couldn’t attend her classes and she used to only go for writing her exams.

She also thanked her teachers and principal for all the support as they knew her family was not doing financially well so to support her, they used to push and encourage her to sing as that was her bread and butter.

Well, from being a contestant on the show to judging it, she has come up the hard way with a lot of work and dedication.

Neha is one of the most successful singers of Bollywood. Every song of hers is a chartbuster hit. The singer grabbed the headlines recently as she got married to RohanPreet Singh.

