Indian Idol 12: Netizens criticize Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and contestants for ‘spoiling’ Kishore Kumar’s songs

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 12 is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The weekend episode of the show featured director/singer Amit Kumar as a special guest and it was dedicated to legendary singer Kishore Kumar. The episode paid tribute to the legendary singer's 100 greatest songs. While it was a grand episode, it featured the contestants and judges Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar singing Kishore Kumar’s most popular songs.

Netizens didn’t quite enjoy the episode and took to social media to share their experience. Netizens took serious offence to judges Himesh and Neha singing Kishore da's golden melodies and not doing justice to the songs.

A social media user wrote, “Neha Kakkar do whatever you want to do with your songs please don't even think to spoil Kishore Kumar Sir's songs.” Another viewer wrote, “#IndianIdol2021 #indianidol #SonyLIV please spare Kishore Kumar's songs.. this is a worst singing I've ever witnessed of Kishore's songs.. all my favorite songs are screwed by iAmNehaKakkar @The_AnuMalik and all participants.” They shared several memes as well seeing their performances.

Not only the judges, netizens also trolled the participants’ attempt to sing some of his songs. One of the users wrote, “Watching #indianidol dedicated to 1 of the all time greats #kishorekumar Everytime you hear the best of singers sing his songs you once again realise the greatness of the legend. Nobody after him has been blessed with quality of his voice and singing prowess like him!” Viewers have also complained about contestants’ lack of variation and instead of their singing skills, makers are trying to rake TRPs by their financial status.

Neha Kakkar do whatever you want to do with your songs



please don't even think to spoil Kishore Kumar Sir's songs



(Bhoot Phishachh Nikat Nahi Aave Mahaveer Jab Naam Sunave)#IndianIdol#100SongsOfKishoreKumar — Ashwin (@SavageClown666) May 8, 2021

#IndianIdol2021 #indianidol #SonyLIV please spare Kishore Kumar's songs.. this is a worst singing I've ever witnessed of Kishore's songs.. all my favorite songs are screwed by @iAmNehaKakkar @The_AnuMalik and all participants — Rajeev Raval (@rajeev2306) May 9, 2021

Sorry to say, but Himesh is murdering the legendary Kishor Kumar songs on #indianidol. The contestants are so much better. — Nitin Deshpande (@nitingdeshpande) May 9, 2021

