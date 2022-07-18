Indian Idol 13: Exclusive! Neha Kakkar regains her position as the judge of the upcoming season

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular shows. It is one of the most successful reality shows on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience had connected to each and every contestant and it was difficult to pick who would be the winner of the show.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and he had become a household name, and today he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik who had replaced Vishal Dadlani, Sonu Kakkar who had replaced Neha Kakkar, and our very own Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

As per sources, Neha Kakkar has regained her chair as the judge of the show. She will be seen as a judge in the upcoming season as well.

Neha has been connected to the show for quite some time and the audience loves to see her on the show. On many occasions, she also gets emotional as the contestants perform amazingly.

The auditions for the new season have begun and the fans are excited to see the new season.

The new season will be replacing the reality show “Super Star Singer Season 2”.

( ALSO READ : Is Indian Idol 12’s contestant Sawai Bhat making an exit from the show?