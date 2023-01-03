On Indian Idol 13, Shraddha Kapoor expresses her gratitude to Mohit Suri for letting her record the song'Teri Galliyan'in Ek Villain

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 13:02
Shraddha Kapoor

MUMBAI: Holi is the festival of positivity, love and togetherness! Celebrating this most revered festival with much galore this Sunday is Sony Entertainment Television's prestigious singing reality show, Indian Idol 13.The most rangeen on-screen couple of Bollywood – Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor,will make this episode even more special as they promote their film'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’.Acclaimed singer, Javed Ali will be joining the judge panel as the guest judge while the Superstar Singer 2 kids will be performing with the Idol contestants and making the evening even more delightful.

But a beautiful moment to watch out for will be when contestant Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata performs the song 'Teri Galliyan from the film Ek Villian and Sun Saathiya from the film 'ABCD- Anybody Can Dance' which will leave everyone in awe on the show.

Extremely impressed by Sonakshi’s performance, Shraddha Kapoor will go on the stage to praise Sonakshi for her beautiful voice. She said,“Mere man ho raha thak imein meri aankhein bandh karke sirf aapki aawaz sunu. I was just lostin your performance. I got goosebumps throughout the performance because of Sonakshi’s beautiful voice.”

Shraddha will further go on to talk about her singing experience of ‘Teri Galliyan’and says,"Before recording the song, when we were shooting 'Aashiqui 2', I requested Mohit Suri to allow me to sing one song in the film. But hewas looking fora great voiceto sing forthe film. So, one day during the filming of 'Ek Villian,' Mohit Suri called me and asked where Iam going to be the next day, to which I replied that I will beat homeonly. He immediately says, come to the studio let's record the song 'Teri Galliyan'. I was terrified because Iwas notprepared. There was a scene in Aashiqui 2 where Arohi says, "Muhjse Nahi Hoga," before singing, and this wasreplicatedin my real lifeas well because Iwas in the studio when Mohit sir arrived, and I was unable to record it. Butthis isso special to me; had this moment had not occurred in my life, I would never have sung this song. I believe that whoever believes in you and your abilities, and the strength we gain from them, is the most beautiful thing in life, and I am grateful to Mohit Suri for this opportunity."

Not only that but Javed Ali will be seen asking Shraddha Kapoor to sing two lines from the song'Teri Galiyaan'on stage; her performance will leave everyone mesmerized.

Be sure to tune into Indian Idol 13this Sunday at 8:00 PMonly on Sony Entertainment Television

