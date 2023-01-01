'Indian Idol 13': Vishal Dadlani says he is 'nothing' without Shekhar Ravjiani

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani talked about Shekhar Ravjiani with whom he has composed a number of songs in Hindi, Marathi, and Telugu. He said Shekhar is his friend and teacher.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 17:30
'Indian Idol 13': Vishal Dadlani says he is 'nothing' without Shekhar Ravjiani

MUMBAI : Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani talked about Shekhar Ravjiani with whom he has composed a number of songs in Hindi, Marathi, and Telugu. He said Shekhar is his friend and teacher.

He also complimented the 'Indian Idol 13' contestant Senjuti Das for her performance on the track, 'Manwa Lage', and said apart from Shreya Ghoshal he would have chosen her for singing the song.

Vishal said: "Without Shekhar Vishal kuchh bhi nai hai (Without Shekhar, Vishal is nothing). He is my friend and my Guru."

While lauding Senjuti, he added: "I will be sharing this video of yours with Shekher as we always find out new talents. You are genuinely such a great singer, who can make her mark in this music world and you have that potential. Your level of singing is professional and you deliver it so perfectly."

He goes on to appreciate her and said: "Shreya Ghoshal is my friend and she is the world's best singer but, if someone else had to sing this song apart from Shreya I would have chosen you. I pray to God from the heart, let people know through you that Senjuti was discovered in this season."

Later, the video of the contestant was played in which she requested the judges to allow her to leave the show for her parents. Her mom and dad were invited onto the stage and Vishal said: "Without family's support, nothing is possible."

The top 10 contestants on the show are Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Vineet Singh from Lucknow, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh, and Kavya Limaye from Gujarat.

The singing reality show is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya.

'Indian Idol 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Source : Ians 

indian idol 13 Sony TV Jay Bhanushali Bharti Singh Harsh Aditya Narayan Sony Television TellyChakkar Pawandeep Endemol Neha Kakkar Vishal Dadlani Himesh Reshammiya Salman Ali Ranveer Singh Rohit Shetty Rahul Vaidya Malishka Pawandeep Rajan Dhvani Bhanushali Farah Khan New Years Eve
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 17:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Prabhas to open up about Kriti, his 'Adi Purush' Sita, on 'Unstoppable 2 with NBK'
Vijayendra Kumaria says Aamir was his inspiration for Angad makeover
MUMBAI : TV actor Vijayendra Kumaria shared how he drew inspiration from Bollywood actor Aamir Khan for his role of...
Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina to have a working New Year's eve
MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary spoke about his New Year plans, resolutions, and his upcoming live...
Tahir Raj Bhasin: Audience wants to watch clutter-breaking content
MUMBAI : Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who has had quite a few releases this year like 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', 'Looop...
Sai Tamhankar to host 'Postcards from Maharashtra' on National Geographic
MUMBAI : From checking out the state's variety of cuisines to exploring its places of worship, forts, and historical...
Recent Stories
Prabhas to open up about Kriti, his 'Adi Purush' Sita, on 'Unstoppable 2 with NBK'
Prabhas to open up about Kriti, his 'Adi Purush' Sita, on 'Unstoppable 2 with NBK'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Vijayendra Kumaria says Aamir was his inspiration for Angad makeover
Vijayendra Kumaria says Aamir was his inspiration for Angad makeover
Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina to have a working New Year's eve
Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina to have a working New Year's eve
Sai Tamhankar to host 'Postcards from Maharashtra' on National Geographic
Sai Tamhankar to host 'Postcards from Maharashtra' on National Geographic
Farah Khan recalls judging first season of 'Indian Idol' with Sonu Nigam
Filmmaker Farah Khan recalled appearing as a judge in the first season of the singing reality show 'Indian Idol'. Farah along with Sonu Nigam were the judges on 'Indian Idol 1' that aired from 2004-2005.
Tunisha was 'a natural', says Shivin Narang, sharing his best memories of her
Tunisha was 'a natural', says Shivin Narang, sharing his best memories of her
'Ali Baba' co-star says she could never imagine Tunisha, Sheezan had splitq
'Ali Baba' co-star says she could never imagine Tunisha, Sheezan had split