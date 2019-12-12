Indian Idol: Aditya Narayan is being replaced by Jay Bhanushali, but it is just for two episodes!

MUMBAI: Recently, Indian Idol 11 was in the news, as judge Anu Malik was forced to step down owing to #MeToo allegations against him. Himesh Reshammiya stepped into his shoes.

Rumours were also rife that Jay Bhanushali will step into the shoes of the host Aditya Narayan. But let us tell you that the news is completely untrue. Aditya told SpotboyE, ‘I really don't know from where these rumours are coming from. I had a couple of live concerts lined up and I had informed the channel about it three months back. But Neha and Vishal Bhai couldn't work out their dates and that's the only reason I wasn't available on one day of shoot. It's a biggest show why will I quit?’

Jay has previously hosted a few episodes of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in Aditya’s absence.

