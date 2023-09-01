Indian Idol fame Kavya Limaye opens up on her bonding with Chirag, deets inside

MUMBAI : Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions. It is tough for the judges to judge.

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

Earlier, we had reported that Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Vishal Bhardwaj and Rekha Bhardwaj will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie ‘Kuttey’.

Poonam Dhillon and Zeenat Aman were guests of the show in the last episode and the contestants sung their songs, giving an amazing performance.

The episode was really amazing. However, Kavya was one of the contestants who was eliminated from the show and a lot of fans were disappointed by this.

Now, Kavya came on Instagram to get in touch with her fans where she did not just interact, but also had a video call with one of the fans and it was a delight to see Kavya communicating and spreading positivity to everyone.

Let’s see how the interaction went:

One of the fans commented on her new look saying that she looks very glamorous. Kavya said, “Yes there was a big reason for me to come live, it was to show my hair. I have highlighted my hair after a long time."

When complimented on her ‘Kabira’ performance, Kavya had noteworthy response – “That song was difficult for me since it is one of the most celebrated songs.”

She also talked about her relationship with Chirag by saying, “The way the story was shown that someone has an attitude and someone doesn’t have it, that all was rubbish. The main point is that the connection they have as artist and as friends, that will remain and there will be no cracks in that bonding.”

