Indian Idol fame Kavya Limaye reveals her personal favourite performance

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions. It is tough for the judges to judge.

Also read - Indian Idol Season 13: Tabu reveals how she was rejected by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Bhardwaj

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

Earlier, we had reported that Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Rekha Bhardwaj will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie ‘Kuttey’.

Poonam Dhillon and Zeenat Aman were guests of the show in the last episode and the contestants sung their songs, giving amazing performances.

The episode was really amazing. However, Kavya was one of the contestants who was eliminated from the show and a lot of fans were disappointed by this.

Now, Kavya came on Instagram to get in touch with her fans where she did not just interact with them, but also had a video call with one of the fans. It was a delight to see Kavya communicating and spreading positivity to everyone.

Let’s see how the interaction went:

Kavya thanked all her fans and also conveyed Chiravya fans that it doesn’t matter if she was eliminated as her last performance was a duet with Chirag.

Kavya reveals her personal favourite performance – Jee Karda.

Answering to one of her fans, she said, “I feel the chemistry we had in our performance was very unique.”

Kavya even took one of her fans on video call and had a talk. The fan got emotional and Kavya was all positive, saying, “Your support is always more important. It’s even more valuable than the trophies.”

Also read - Indian Idol Season 13: Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar reveal some secrets about their love life

Tell us how do you feel about Kavya being eliminated.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.