Indian Idol: An Indian soldier makes the judges emotional

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular shows. The singing-based reality show has returned with 11th season and has struck a chord with the audience. In fact, the show is garnering a lot of attention, all thanks to the team.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani, Anu Malik and singer Neha Kakkar had reprised their role of judges on the show. The popularity of Indian Idol is crossing new limits with each season.

The judges of the show are considered to be the best judges of the reality shows and they find the best of talents.

We know that the platform is opened for everyone different people from different fields come and perform on this stage.

We came a across where an Indian soldier had come for an audition in Indian Idol. The soldier sang the song Sandese Aate Hai from Border which brought tears in the eyes of the judges.

Post the performance Vishal stood up and hugged Anu Malik and thanked him for making such a beautiful song and giving a tribute to our soldiers.

What’s very heart-wrenching in the video is that the soldier expressed what he is was going through when he was singing the song.

The brave man said that he was thinking of his sister who has passed away and how he couldn’t attend her funeral as he was at the border.

The judges salute him and tell him that if the people in our country can sleep peacefully its because of our soldiers. They also tell him that he has been selected and as a contestant, he will make the Indian Army proud.

Well, there is no doubt that Indian soldier has increased the value of the platform of Indian Idol and it’s a pride for the show that he performed.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

( VIDEO CREDIT: INDIAN IDOL. SONY TV, ALL HERE, YOUTUBE)