On Indian Idol, judge Shreya Ghoshal compliments Nagpur’s Utkarsh Ravindra Wankhede, saying, "I would like to capture this frame in my eyes, it's so endearing that three generations sang together"

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 12:26
Shreya

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s singing reality show, Indian Idol, has emerged as a national platform for aspiring singers to prove their mettle. The show will feature unparalleled talent with voices that hold the power to evoke a gamut of emotions. The stakes are higher than ever in this season of Indian Idol, which is music ka sabse bada gharana, as singer par excellence Shreya Ghoshal takes the reins to discover India’s finest singing talents. Joining her on this esteemed judges' panel is none other than the kind of melody, Kumar Sanu, who makes his debut as a judge on the show and will share his invaluable experiences of the music industry with the contestants. With his discerning eye for talent, Vishal Dadlani completes the judges' triad and will watch for performances that tick the boxes of vocals, range, and texture.

This weekend, contestant Utkarsh Ravindra Wankhede from Nagpur will win over the judges as he sings ‘O Rangrez’, from the movie ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.’ He then reveals that musical genes run in his family and Utkarsh’s father and grandfather had made a list of songs for him to sing during the auditions. While he sang his father’s selection, ‘O Rangrez,’ he requested the judges to allow him to sing his grandfather’s favourite song as well. The judges then request his father and grandfather to come on stage and together, the three generations sing a soulful rendition of Rafi ji’s song, ‘Mere Mehboob Tujhe Meri Muhabbat’, leaving the judges mesmerised.

Moved by their performance, Shreya Ghoshal says, "I would like to capture this frame in my eyes, it's so endearing that three generations sang together. I hope you all keep singing like this forever."

Addressing Utkarsh’s father and grandfather, Vishal Dadlani adds, “The stage of Indian Idol gives back a lot to anyone who comes here. But when seniors like you come on this platform, it is like a blessing. So we are really grateful that you’ll have come here.”

But the big question still hangs in the air: Will Utkarsh’s performance earn him the golden mic?

Tune in to Indian Idol this Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM, exclusively on Sony Entertainment Television!
 

Indian Idol Shreya Ghoshal Utkarsh Ravindra Sony Entertainment Television Kumar Sanu Vishal Dadlani O Rangrez Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Mere Mehboob Tujhe Meri Muhabbat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 12:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj finds evidence against Sonu, Vanraj refuses to take former's help
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Hare Ram Pandey from ‘Narayanseva Aashram’ and versatile actress Shefali Shah grace the ‘Shaandaar Somvaar’ episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’
MUMBAI: This Monday, Sony Entertainment Television’s knowledge-based reality gameshow, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, will...
On Indian Idol, judge Shreya Ghoshal compliments Nagpur’s Utkarsh Ravindra Wankhede, saying, "I would like to capture this frame in my eyes, it's so endearing that three generations sang together"
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s singing reality show, Indian Idol, has emerged as a national platform for...
WOW! Savi ki Savari’s Samadhi Shukla transformation after the show will stun you! Check out the pictures here!
MUMBAI: Samridhi Shukla debuted on Hindi TV with the Dashami Creations show, Saavi ki Savari.With the role of Saavi on...
Atal Promo Review! &TV's show promises a memorable journey of India's most powerful leader
MUMBAI: Television has a variety of content to offer to the viewers these days.The makers are exploring different...
On India’s Got Talent, Mahila Band’s power-packed performance leaves Superstar Ravi Teja awed
MUMBAI : Get ready for a blockbuster weekend as Sony Entertainment Television's popular talent reality show, India's...
Recent Stories
Ganapath
National Award Winner Kriti Sanon Stuns with Badass Bike Chases and Stunts in Her First Action Film 'Ganapath'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Narayanseva
Hare Ram Pandey from ‘Narayanseva Aashram’ and versatile actress Shefali Shah grace the ‘Shaandaar Somvaar’ episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’
Samadhi
WOW! Savi ki Savari’s Samadhi Shukla transformation after the show will stun you! Check out the pictures here!
Atal
Atal Promo Review! &TV's show promises a memorable journey of India's most powerful leader
Ravi
On India’s Got Talent, Mahila Band’s power-packed performance leaves Superstar Ravi Teja awed
Manisha
Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani gives a tour of her swanky new home!
Nikita
EXCLUSIVE! Nikita Bhikta to enter Zee TV's show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya - Shiv Shakti