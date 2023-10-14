On Indian Idol, judge Shreya Ghoshal compliments Nagpur’s Utkarsh Ravindra Wankhede, saying, "I would like to capture this frame in my eyes, it's so endearing that three generations sang together"

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s singing reality show, Indian Idol, has emerged as a national platform for aspiring singers to prove their mettle. The show will feature unparalleled talent with voices that hold the power to evoke a gamut of emotions. The stakes are higher than ever in this season of Indian Idol, which is music ka sabse bada gharana, as singer par excellence Shreya Ghoshal takes the reins to discover India’s finest singing talents. Joining her on this esteemed judges' panel is none other than the kind of melody, Kumar Sanu, who makes his debut as a judge on the show and will share his invaluable experiences of the music industry with the contestants. With his discerning eye for talent, Vishal Dadlani completes the judges' triad and will watch for performances that tick the boxes of vocals, range, and texture.

This weekend, contestant Utkarsh Ravindra Wankhede from Nagpur will win over the judges as he sings ‘O Rangrez’, from the movie ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.’ He then reveals that musical genes run in his family and Utkarsh’s father and grandfather had made a list of songs for him to sing during the auditions. While he sang his father’s selection, ‘O Rangrez,’ he requested the judges to allow him to sing his grandfather’s favourite song as well. The judges then request his father and grandfather to come on stage and together, the three generations sing a soulful rendition of Rafi ji’s song, ‘Mere Mehboob Tujhe Meri Muhabbat’, leaving the judges mesmerised.

Moved by their performance, Shreya Ghoshal says, "I would like to capture this frame in my eyes, it's so endearing that three generations sang together. I hope you all keep singing like this forever."

Addressing Utkarsh’s father and grandfather, Vishal Dadlani adds, “The stage of Indian Idol gives back a lot to anyone who comes here. But when seniors like you come on this platform, it is like a blessing. So we are really grateful that you’ll have come here.”

But the big question still hangs in the air: Will Utkarsh’s performance earn him the golden mic?

