Indian Idol Junior 2 fame Vaishnav Girish auditions for Indian Idol 2020

MUMBAI: Popular enough at an early age after having been the third runner up at Indian Idol Juniors – season 2, Vaishnav Girish is back to audition and try his luck out again, at Indian Idol 2020. Kerala resident, Vaishnav is extremely passionate about music and was often seen mesmerizing various personalities who graced the sets of Indian Idol Juniors.

As he appeared on stage, judge Vishal immediately said, “You are Vaishnav from Indian Idol Junior 2, it’s so good to see you back on this stage. After having achieved a considerate amount of success, what made you audition again?” Vaishnav replied saying, “I only want to better my performance and be a Rockstar!”

Interestingly, Vaishnav did not make it at the first attempt at the auditions of Indian Idol 2020. Judges Vishal, Neha, and Himesh saw potential in the boy and offered him another attempt. Grabbing the golden chance, Vaishnav delivered a performance to which he received a standing ovation from all the 3 judges. They collectively said, “We surely did not make a mistake by offering you another chance. You have an incredible voice and we’re proud to have you back on Indian Idol 2020!” Vaishnav with a smile that extended beyond his cheek, said, “I am super happy to be back at Indian Idol 2020 and relive my earlier days with all the music and excitement on stage.”

