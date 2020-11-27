THIS Indian Idol Junior contestant amazed the judges of Indian Idol 2020

MUMBAI: Indian Idol which has always been a stress buster as everyone knows music is the thing which relaxes everyone. Keeping that in mind Sony Entertainment Television decided to come back with another season of Indian idol in this difficult time to change the Mausam of the nation. While it has been a hit for all 11 seasons, the makers will soon roll out the 12th season with Aditya Narayan returning as the host. The judges of the reality show will be Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

This time as well the show has a great line-up of contestants!

However, one of the contestants amazed judges at the audition round.

Well, Vaishnav Girish is a very young boy who has won the hearts of millions of people with his melodious and soulful voice. Hailing from Kodungallur, Trichur district, the young boy has made a huge name for himself in the music industry. He has even appeared in many reality singing shows like Sa Re Gaa Ma Pa Little Champs 2017 and Indian Idol Juniors, will once again be seen impressing judges in Indian Idol season 12.

The reason for participating in the new season he mentioned about polishing more as a singer.

Vaishvan Girish has even successfully achieved the third runner up spot in Indian Idol Junior. Let’s wait and watch how far he reaches this time in the show.