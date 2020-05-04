Indian Idol: Kapil Sharma is proud of Salman Ali

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The show has returned with the 11th season and has struck a chord with the audience. Every season has been a huge success and has topped the BARC charts.

Salman Ali who was the winner of season 10 belonged to a small village and he came for Indian Idol auditions with lots of troubles as he didn’t have the means to come to Mumbai.

We came across the video where Salman gave a blockbuster performance and impressed the judges and the audience.

He sang the song meri zindagi tera pyar and his performance was so powerful that it made Vishal very emotional.

Post the performance the judges gave the best compliment to the singer. Vishal said that he is speechless and he doesn’t know what to say. On the other hand, Kapil who was the celebrity judge on the show said that Salman is a gifted dancer and he is so proud of him.

Salman has always been an exceptionally good singer and whenever he performed the judges have always praised him.

There is no doubt that Salman is a very talented singer and will surely go a long way.

