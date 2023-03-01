Indian Idol Season 12: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Rekha Bhardwaj to grace the show

Indian Idol is one of the most loved shows on television. As per sources, ace choreographer Farah Khan will be gracing the show where she will be interacting with the contestants and having some fun sessions with the host and the judges of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 15:37
Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

This season, the show is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

As per sources, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Rekha Bhardwaj will be gracing the show, to promote their upcoming movie “Kuttey”

Where they would be interacting with the contestants and would be having fun sessions with the host of the show.

The contestants would be singing their songs and the guest would be encouraging them to sing better.

The entire star cast and crew of the show will be having a lot of fun and masti in the upcoming episode.

