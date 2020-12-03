Indian Idol Season 12: Neha Kakkar expresses how she felt when she was selected as a contestant on the show

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers. She is known for crooning songs for a number of Bollywood films. The pretty lady is seen as one of the judges in a singing reality show, Indian Idol 11.

The singer, who was a contestant in Indian Idol Season 2, is known for some amazing songs like O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Kaala Chashmah, and more.

Neha has a massive fan following and many fan clubs that are dedicated to her on social media.

Now, we came across a video where Neha is seen revealing how she felt when she had been selected for Indian Idol Season 2.

In a recent episode, Vishal asked Neha how she felt when she received the golden card and was selected for the singing reality show, to which the singer said that she was so happy that she didn’t know how to react. She added that she felt like she had the whole world around her and it was a very different feeling.

Well, from being a contestant on the show to judging it, she has come up the hard way with a lot of work and dedication.

Neha is one of the most successful singers of Bollywood. Every song of hers is a chartbuster hit. The singer grabbed the headlines recently as she got married to RohanPreet Singh.

