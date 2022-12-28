Indian Idol Season 13: Audience Verdict! Netizens question Neha Kakkar's disappearance as a judge on the show in every season

MUMBAI : Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

This season, the show is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The show is doing extremely well and is having good TRP ratings and the show is among the top 10 shows.

In every season, for a few episodes, Neha Kakkar will disappear. This keeps the audience wondering as to where she has disappeared, and how come the makers give her so much leeway when she is paid such a high amount.

Check out what netizens had to say about it :

Sakshi Saxena : I love watching the show, but the one thing that surprises me is the disappearance of Neha Kakkar from the show, and that too for so many episodes. I sometimes wonder how the makers give her so many holidays even after paying her so much; it’s quite strange.

Kabir Khan: From the judges, my favourite is Neha Kakkar as she is very chirpy and cute. But for a couple of episodes, Neha wasn’t seen on the show and I was wondering where she had gone. It’s very weird. What is wrong is that the makers let her go and the rest of the judges continue to judge the show. As fans, we miss watching her.

Pooja Shah: At times, my family also asks me as to why Neha Kakkar is not seen on the show, and why she has suddenly disappeared. How come the channel and the makers are paying her such a high amount to judge when she is not there half the time. She disappears for a long time. It’s very surprising.

Esha Singh: I feel it’s unfair to the other judges who give their 100 percent to the show. Here Neha Kakkar keeps taking leaves and is not seen for so many episodes. This is not fair as this happens every year, and the same questions are asked: where is she gone, and will she once again be replaced as a judge like last time.

Well, this is a question that has been in everyone’s mind. We hope that the judge returns soon as the fans seem to be missing her.

