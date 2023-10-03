Indian Idol Season 13: Aww! Veteran actress Reena Roy’s gesture for Rishi Singh is sure to melt your heart

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya, and it was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and how tough it is for the judges to judge.

Rishi Singh is one of the strongest contestants on the show and he impresses the judges and audience's with his performance everytime.

We have seen how every judge of the show is impressed by Rishi and his singing.

In the upcoming episode, veteran actresses Reena Roy and Jaya Prada will be gracing the show and encouraging the contestants to perform better.

Rishi once again will impress the actresses and Reena Roy will debut on Instagram only because of him, because she would like to see his videos and follow him on social media as well.

Rishi will help her open an account and Reena will post her first photo along with him.

Well, he is undoubtedly a very strong contestant and audience sees him as a potential winner.

